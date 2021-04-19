Former UN leader presses for ‘strong action’ on Myanmar

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon is urging the world body and Southeast Asian countries to take swift and “strong action” to stop the deadly crackdown that has followed the military coup in Myanmar. Ban Ki-moon said at a Security Council meeting Monday that he recently asked unsuccessfully to make a diplomatic visit to Myanmar himself. Ban exhorted the U.N. Security Council to act immediately to halt the violence and protect civilians, and he pressed current Secretary General Antonio Guterres to engage directly with Myanmar’s military. With the Association of South East Asian Nations set to hold a summit on Myanmar this month, Ban said the group should at least agree to send a high-level delegation to the country.