Skip to Content

Israeli PM threatens defamation suit against predecessor

New
1:14 pm National news from the Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is threatening to sue his predecessor, Ehud Olmert, for defamation. Netanyahu is reportedly seeking over $300,000 in damages if Olmert does not apologize for saying the Israeli leader’s family suffers from mental illness. A Netanyahu family spokesman confirmed Monday that they had sent Olmert a letter warning of the possible defamation lawsuit. Olmert showed no signs of backing down on Monday. He told an Israeli TV station: “The time has come to tell this family: that’s enough.” Olmert stepped down in 2009 before he was indicted on corruption charges that later sent him to prison. Netanyahu currently is on trial for corruption charges.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content