Kenosha County sheriff identifies man arrested for tavern shooting

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- Kenosha County authorities have identified a man they arrested for a shooting in which three people were killed and three others injured.

Check out more of our crime coverage here.

WISN is reporting that Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said Rakayo Vinson, 24, was arrested Sunday afternoon.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. David Wright said the suspect is facing a charge of first-degree intentional homicide, with additional criminal charges likely after further investigation.

Beth said earlier a suspect was asked to leave the Somers House Tavern in the village of Somers but returned and opened fire.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.