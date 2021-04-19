Leo Carax’s ‘Annette’ to open Cannes Film Festival

Leo Carax’s “Annette,” starring Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver, will open the 74th Cannes Film Festival on July 6, festival organizers said Monday. “Annette” is Carax’s first English-language film and the French director’s anticipated follow-up to his celebrated, surreal 2012 film “Holy Motors.” Set in contemporary Los Angeles, “Annette” stars Driver and Cotillard as a glamorous couple whose first child is “a mysterious girl with an exceptional destiny.” Cannes was canceled last year due to the pandemic but is planning an in-person edition this summer, two months later than its usual May dates. Spike Lee is set as president of the jury. Selections are to be announced at the end of May.