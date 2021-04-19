Madison basement fire displaces 4 people, 2 pets

MADISON (WKOW)-- Four people and two pets are without a home after a basement fire in Madison Friday.

The Madison Fire Department was called to the 1500 block of Wendy Lane just after 11 a.m. for smoke and "strange odors" inside a home.

Firefighters checked out the basement and eventually found heavy smoke and smoldering items. The fire was extinguished right away.

The people who live there told crews there were two cats inside the home. The cats were found and taken to an ambulance to get oxygen.

Investigators are working to find out what started the fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting the four people who were displaced.