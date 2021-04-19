Madison leaders urge calm ahead of Chauvin trial verdict

Madison police press conference Madison police are telling the public that they will protect the First Amendment right to demonstrate, as the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin is drawing toward a verdict. https://wkow.com/ Posted by WKOW 27 on Monday, April 19, 2021

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison city leaders came together to urge for calm while also promising to protect the First Amendment right to demonstrate in the lead up to a verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.

Local elected officials, police officers and community leaders held a press conference Monday afternoon to address the tension surrounding the trial and fear that violence could again erupt in response to the anticipated verdict.

"I am hopeful that we can walk this road together," said Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.

Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, is accused of murdering George Floyd.

Video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for several minutes sparked protests around the country, including in Madison where peaceful demonstrations turned violent and ended with businesses looted, windows smashed and a police squad set ablaze.

In response, Madison police in riot gear used tear gas and pepper spray to move people off of State Street where many of the demonstrations concentrated. The protesters were speaking out against some of the vary tactics and weapons the officers employed.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes, who is only weeks into leading the department, said that he had been meeting with community groups and organizers of protests. Barnes has repeatedly said that he wants the department to improve the amount of communication it does with the public.

Barnes said that police would be ready if they are needed. He warned that police may not always be highly visible in Madison's downtown, but that they would be nearby and keeping a close eye on developments, ready to respond if needed.

Michael Johnson, who leads the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County and has been a voice for calm amid the unrest, encouraged both protesters and police to resist getting sucked into a situation that could be destructive for the community.

"There needs to be accountability," Johnson said. "There needs to be healing on both sides of the equation."