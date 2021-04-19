Madison restaurant owner steps down after stalking charges

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison restaurant co-owner charged with stalking a woman is now stepping down from his current roles.

Restaurants Lucille, Merchant and Cook It Forward all posted the same message on Instagram Sunday, saying:

We are saddened and disappointed by the recent reports related to Patrick Sweeney and wish for the wellbeing and safety of all involved. Patrick will be stepping down from his current positions in Rule No. One Hospitality and all related businesses, including restaurants Merchant and Lucille and Cook It Forward. As an organization we are unwavering in our commitment to our values of inclusion, love, and humility and our mission of treating each other and ourselves well.

Brothers Three and Good Co. also posted a similar message on Instagram Sunday:

The Brothers Three and Good Company families are saddened by the recent news related to Patrick Sweeney, and wish for the wellbeing and safety of all affected. In response to recent events, Patrick has decided to step down from his current positions within our companies. We will continue to ensure that we live up to our mission of cultivating positive and lasting relationships, based on mutual respect and a sense of community.

Sweeney is charged with a felony count of stalking and two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, village of Oregon police found a GPS tracking device on the victim's vehicle. She told police Sweeney threatened her and frequently followed her.

Sweeney was in court Friday, where he was given a signature bond and released from the Dane County Jail. He's scheduled for another court appearance in May.