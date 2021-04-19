Memorial Union sets date to welcome the public back to the Terrace

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Terrace at the Wisconsin Memorial Union will open to everyone May 10.

Terrace season began on April 14 with access limited to UW students, faculty and staff.

When the general public is welcome back on May 10, seating will remain on a first come, first serve basis.

Health precautions like mask wearing and social distancing will also be in place.

Before May 10, Terrace visitors in the UW-Madison community must present their Badger Badge for access.