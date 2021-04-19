Mondale remembered as effective policymaker, public servant

Former Vice President Walter Mondale is being remembered as a public servant with wisdom and wit as well as en effective policymaker. Former President Jimmy Carter says his vice president “was an invaluable partner and an able servant of the people of Minnesota, the United States, and the world.” Minnesota’s current U.S. senators also are mourning the man who preceded them in the Senate. Amy Klobuchar says Mondale taught her that “getting things done for people” was an essential part of leadership. And Tina Smith says Mondale provided a “strong, compassionate, clear, and fearless voice to the world” throughout his life.