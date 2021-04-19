NASA’s Mars helicopter takes flight, 1st for another planet

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s experimental Mars helicopter has taken flight. The little 4-pound helicopter named Ingenuity rose into the thin air above the dusty red surface of Mars on Monday, achieving the first powered flight by an aircraft on another planet. Ground controllers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California announced the news after receiving and reviewing the data. It took three hours for the news to reach Earth via the Perseverance rover and a satellite around Mars, 178 million miles away. The helicopter arrived at Mars in February, clinging to Perseverance’s belly.