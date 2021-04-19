New York AG authorized to probe Cuomo’s use of aides on book

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s comptroller has asked the state attorney general’s office to launch a criminal investigation into whether the governor used state resources to write and promote his book on leadership in the COVID-19 pandemic. State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli’s office released Monday the April 13 letter, which authorized State Attorney General Letitia James to investigate whether the process of writing and promoting the book violated state laws. James’ office said it received the referral letter from the state comptroller but didn’t comment further. The governor said Monday that he asked some people who he mentioned in the book to “review” it.