No waitlist to get COVID-19 vaccine in Sauk County, public health officials say

Coronavirus 2021COVID VaccineLocalTop Stories
BARABOO (WKOW) -- Sauk County Public Health officials are touting their lack of a vaccine waitlist and encouraging the public to signup for a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

County health officials said that they have no waitlist and vaccine appointment slots remain open for this week, according to a press release sent Monday morning.

"Sauk County Public Health currently has no [waitlist] and has appointments available to vaccinate ALL adults age 18+ this Friday, April 23rd," the release said.

Sauk County Public Health administers the Moderna vaccine. You can register for an appointment here.

