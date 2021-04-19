Protecting plants during cold spring nights

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- The cold nights this week could hurt some plants if precautions aren't taken.

Experts said if you've bought plants and haven't planted them yet, bring them in at night to a garage or porch.

If you have plants in the ground you'll want to cover them with whatever you can find.

Monday on Wake Up Wisconsin Lisa Briggs from The Bruce Company in Middleton showed us how we can protect outdoor plants that can't be moved.

She said it's safest to wait to plant until May 15 to avoid frost in Wisconsin.