Protesters detained at Raleigh police brutality march

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Several protesters were taken into custody Sunday night after authorities in North Carolina declared a police brutality demonstration an “unlawful assembly.” For a third night in a row, demonstrators marched through downtown Raleigh protesting the police killings of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Minnesota and 13-year-old Adam Toledo in Chicago. News outlets report several people in the crowd threw eggs toward camera crews and police cars, burned American flags and overturned garbage cans. When protesters neared the old State Capitol building, police exited their vehicles and began chasing the crowd, which dispersed onto the sidewalk. Reporters on the scene say at least seven people were taken into custody.