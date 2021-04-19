Thousands of vaccine appointments available at Alliant Energy Center

MADISON (WKOW) -- Public Health officials are pushing more people to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines at the Alliant Energy Center.

Check out all of our COVID-19 vaccine coverage here.

In a post on Twitter Monday, Public Health Madison and Dane County said that thousands of appointments remained available at the public vaccine clinic established at the Alliant.

"We have a couple thousand appointments available at Alliant Energy Center this week," they wrote. "If you sign up today, it's very likely you'll get an invitation this week still."

Those looking to register for the clinic can do so on the state website.