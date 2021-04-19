UN agency to provide food assistance for Venezuelan children

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The food assistance agency of the United Nations has announced that it will begin operations in Venezuela after reaching an agreement with the South American nation’s government. The World Food Program said Monday that the effort will focus on feeding children in the areas with the highest prevalence of food insecurity. The agency plans to gradually expand programs to reach 1.5 million children by providing school meals, investing in remodeling school cafeterias and training staff on food safety standards. The announcement comes as Venezuela continues to grapple with soaring food prices amid four-digit inflation, making it challenging for families to afford nutritious meals,