Union accuses Amazon of illegally interfering with vote

NEW YORK (AP) — The retail union that failed to organize Amazon workers at a Bessemer, Alabama, warehouse wants the results of a recent vote to be thrown out, saying that the company illegally interfered with the process. The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union said in a filing that Amazon threatened workers with layoffs and even the closing of the warehouse if they unionized. Many of the other allegations revolve around a mailbox that Amazon installed in the parking lot of the warehouse, which the union said created the false appearance that Amazon was conducting the election. Amazon said it did not threaten layoffs and said the mailbox was installed to make it easier for employees to vote and that only the U.S. Postal Service had access to it.