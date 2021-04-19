Video: Louisville officer punches protester during arrest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A police officer in Kentucky was seen on video repeatedly punching a protester in the head while the man was face down on the ground during a protest. Several Louisville Metro police officers were seen in a Facebook video of 29-year-old Denorver “Dee” Garrett being arrested Sunday afternoon. In the video, an officer attempting to handcuff Garrett tells him to stop moving several times. Officers then force Garrett to the ground. The initial officer is seen punching him multiple times. Garrett was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Police Chief Erika Shields says the incident is under investigation.