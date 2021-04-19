Warm feeling for state-bound Verona ahead of brisk tennis state finals

VERONA (WKOW) -- The alternate spring girls' tennis season served up curveballs with shorter schedules and colder weather. Those minor setbacks are no competition for the major excitement for the Verona Wildcats going into this week's individual state finals.

"It's a blast," said Verona head coach Mark Heppel, who's in his 17th year leading the Wildcats. "The best thing about going to state is that we have two more weeks of practice together. It's just a fun group [and] a special group to be around. The comradery they have around each other. It's just a great group."

The young team's captains are all juniors, who are the only returning varsity players according to Heppel. The roster consists of tennis players who either played in JV or middle school last year.

"The improvement they've shown is remarkable and the hard work they've shown put them in this position," said Heppel.

Even with the season's challenges, junior captain Samantha Brietbach is simply grateful the Wildcats are together on the court.

"Those couple of months during the winter of 'are we going to have a season' or 'are we not' were kind of nerve-racking," said Breitbach, who will be competing in the Singles bracket. "I was just glad to have a season even if it's super-shortened. It's just fun to be able to play again even if the weather's cold."

Her co-captains Elsa Queoff and Morgan Krueser are also helping the team feel loose and relaxed before the first of two state meets. They've even gone as far as prepping a playlist for the Lake Geneva road trip.

PASS THE AUX: The Verona Wildcats are heading to this week's individual state finals with good vibes and good tunes! Their State Bound Soundtrack is queued up for the road trip.@VAHSathletics pic.twitter.com/LYAPX2p21V — Pablo Iglesias (@PabloIglesiasTV) April 20, 2021

The WIAA Girls' Tennis Individual State Finals will take place April 22 and 23 in Lake Geneva. Team State Finals will be held in Eau Claire on May 1. Verona will be represented both weekends.