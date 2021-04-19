Wisconsin approaching plateau for COVID-19 vaccine demand

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin might be reaching a plateau for demand of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 7-day average of doses being administered per day has been going up steadily since the vaccine became available. On April 1, the average was more than 56,000 per day. It jumped to more than 63,000 on April 11, but dropped to almost 47,000 as of Sunday.

That may be because many people who wanted the vaccine are getting it. More than 40 percent of the state's population has received at least one dose, and almost 30 percent is fully vaccinated.

Most doctors say 80 percent is the magic number to hit for herd immunity. We're halfway there, but getting that second half vaccinated might not be so easy.

At UW Health, doctors say fewer people are making new appointments.

"It took a little bit longer to fill all our appointments for the coming week," said Dr. Matt Anderson. "In order to get through the pandemic, we really need those people who are not currently vaccinated to take advantage of those opportunities."

At SSM Health, people are still filling appointments -- for now.

"It is possible that we will reach a plateau sometime in the next few weeks," said Mo Kharbat, SSM's vice president of pharmacy services.

Kharbat says the first 40 percent of people who are already vaccinated were motivated, hunting for appointments and scheduling whatever they could.

"When we get to the next 40 percent, that's the group that will include some of us who are still on the fence with the vaccine, or who may not believe in the science behind the vaccine or who may have questions about the vaccine's efficacy or safety," he said.

Right now, Kharbat says the demand is starting to drop off outside of Madison for vaccines through SSM. Still, the Alliant Energy Center has thousands of vaccine appointments available this week.

Kharbat says the approaching plateau underscores the importance of reaching out to different communities -- not only to make vaccines available, but to make sure people trust them as well.

"It will be on vaccinators like SSM Health and others to reach out to their communities," he said. "Especially vulnerable communities and underserved communities to make sure everyone has access to the vaccine."