Wisconsin, national average for gas remains unchanged from week prior
(WAOW) — Last week, gas prices in Wisconsin remained unchanged from the month prior. This week, they’re unchanged from the week before.
According to GasBuddy, the average gallon of gas in Wisconsin is $2.72. This average price is 1.9 cents higher than a month ago and $1.47/g more than this time last year.
Reportedly, Wisconsin drivers could find gas prices as cheap as $2.47/g or as expensive as $2.99/g today.
The national average for gas also remains unchanged, averaging $2.85/g. This average is down 2.2 cents from last month but up $1.07 from this time last year.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, made the following statement on the stable prices.
“Gas prices have remained largely stable in the last week across much of the country with the exception of the West Coast, where prices in some areas continue to advance, mainly in California as summer gasoline and healthy demand have boosted prices, but for everyone else, we’re far removed from the fast pace of increases we saw earlier this year. Gasoline demand has given up ground for the second straight week, likely due to some areas seeing a rise in coronavirus cases, and as spring break plans conclude. The next trend in gas prices isn’t evident just yet, we may see additional slight sideways moves in the weeks ahead, until either demand starts to increase notably again, or we see the opposite.”