Wisconsin, national average for gas remains unchanged from week prior

(WAOW) — Last week, gas prices in Wisconsin remained unchanged from the month prior. This week, they’re unchanged from the week before.

According to GasBuddy, the average gallon of gas in Wisconsin is $2.72. This average price is 1.9 cents higher than a month ago and $1.47/g more than this time last year.

Reportedly, Wisconsin drivers could find gas prices as cheap as $2.47/g or as expensive as $2.99/g today.

The national average for gas also remains unchanged, averaging $2.85/g. This average is down 2.2 cents from last month but up $1.07 from this time last year.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, made the following statement on the stable prices.