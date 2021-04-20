15-year-old girl killed in police shooting in Columbus, Ohio

COLUMBUS, OH (WKOW) -- Columbus, Ohio affiliate WSYX-TV reported Tuesday night the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating after police shot and killed a young girl.

Family members have identified the victim as a 15-year-old girl.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said body-worn camera footage will be reviewed as soon as possible.

Protesters gathered outside police headquarters in Columbus following the shooting.

Ginther is asking residents to remain calm and to allow BCI to investigate. The shooting happened just before the verdict was announced in the Derek Chauvin trial.