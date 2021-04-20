Biden’s virtual climate summit: Diplomacy sans human touch

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is being forced to go virtual for many of his leader-to-leader talks during the coronavirus pandemic, and the resulting Zoom meetings just aren’t a natural fit for the back-slapping politician. Biden’s big climate summit this week with dozens of world leaders is a moment for him to play cheerleader in the fight against global warming. But a summit’s not quite the same when you can’t shake hands or duck into a hallway to quietly work things out. The two-day virtual climate summit that starts Thursday is not expected to be a negotiation but more a recitation of national promises.