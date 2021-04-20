Bush criticizes GOP isolationism, anti-immigration rhetoric

WASHINGTON (AP) — George W. Bush says the Republican Party he served as president has become “isolationist, protectionist and, to a certain extent, nativist.”

Bush says he’s especially concerned about anti-immigration rhetoric.

Bush says America “is a beautiful country” but not "when we condemn, call people names and scare people about immigration.”

Bush told NBC his new book, “Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants,” aims to ”elevate the discourse.”

Bush was in New York on Tuesday to preside over a naturalization ceremony.

Bush did not mention former President Donald Trump, who aggressively curbed legal and illegal immigration and sought to build a wall at the southwest border with Mexico to keep out migrants