Chicken Soup for the Soul will soon be served to kids

NEW YORK (AP) — The multimillion-selling Chicken Soup for the Soul franchise is reaching for a younger demographic. Chicken Soup for the Soul has reached a partnership with the children’s publisher Charlesbridge for two new series. The two publishers announced Tuesday that Chicken Soup for the Soul Babies will be for babies and toddlers, up to age 3. Chicken Soup for the Soul Kids will be for ages 4 to 7. The new project launches Sept. 21 with the board books “Everyone Shares (Except Cat)” and “Everyone Says Please (Except Cat)” and the picture books “The Sunshine Squad” and “Sophie and the Tiny Dognapping.”