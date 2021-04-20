Chile legislature OKs euthanasia bill, which heads to Senate

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chile’s Chamber of Deputies has approved a bill to allow euthanasia and assisted suicide for those over 18. It now goes to the Senate for debate. The legislation was submitted to congress by the center-left opposition in 2014. Under its provisions, a person seeking euthanasia would have to be diagnosed by two doctors as having a serious and incurable disease, be conscious when making the request or have previously established the request, and suffer from unbearable physical ailments. The initiative seeks to regulate euthanasia, in which a doctor administers a drug that causes death, and assisted suicide, in which a doctor gives a drug the patients take themselves.