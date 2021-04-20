Skip to Content

Cool temperatures remain with flurry and light mix chances

Last updated today at 5:35 am
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures remain below average with some active weather also possibly returning.

SET UP
A weather system will pass far to our south bringing widespread snow to Illinois. Locally, some passing flurries are possible and localized areas could get a dusting today or Wednesday.

TODAY
Mostly cloudy and chilly with a couple of passing flurries or sprinkles possible this afternoon or evening with a high around 43°.

Despite the wintry feel, tree pollen levels are high today.

TONIGHT
A couple more lingering flurries are possible under mostly cloudy skies and cool conditions with a low of 27° causing patchy frost by late at night.

WEDNESDAY
Mostly cloudy and chilly again with a high around 43° and some spotty, mixed showers. In the morning, it may be more snow than rain which could cause some areas to see a quick dusting on elevated and grassy surfaces.

Back well-below freezing at night with a low of 27° and widespread frost expected by daybreak.

THURSDAY
Mostly sunny skies return and temps will rise to a high around 55°.

FRIDAY
Mostly to partly sunny with a high of 56°.

A couple, spotty, light rain showers are possible at night.

SATURDAY
A few more passing rain showers are possible with a mild high again around 56° with partly sunny skies.

SUNDAY
Partly sunny with a high of 52°.

MONDAY
Partly sunny with a high of 56°.

Max Tsaparis

Meteorologist

