Cool temperatures remain with flurry and light mix chances

MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures remain below average with some active weather also possibly returning.



SET UP

A weather system will pass far to our south bringing widespread snow to Illinois. Locally, some passing flurries are possible and localized areas could get a dusting today or Wednesday.

TODAY

Mostly cloudy and chilly with a couple of passing flurries or sprinkles possible this afternoon or evening with a high around 43°.



Despite the wintry feel, tree pollen levels are high today.

TONIGHT

A couple more lingering flurries are possible under mostly cloudy skies and cool conditions with a low of 27° causing patchy frost by late at night.



WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy and chilly again with a high around 43° and some spotty, mixed showers. In the morning, it may be more snow than rain which could cause some areas to see a quick dusting on elevated and grassy surfaces.

Back well-below freezing at night with a low of 27° and widespread frost expected by daybreak.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny skies return and temps will rise to a high around 55°.



FRIDAY

Mostly to partly sunny with a high of 56°.



A couple, spotty, light rain showers are possible at night.



SATURDAY

A few more passing rain showers are possible with a mild high again around 56° with partly sunny skies.



SUNDAY

Partly sunny with a high of 52°.



MONDAY

Partly sunny with a high of 56°.