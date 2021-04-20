Defiant Pakistani journalist says gunman shot him in ribs

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani journalist says he was wounded in a gun attack outside his home in the capital, Islamabad. Absar Alam in a video message Tuesday said a bullet hit him in the ribs, but it was unclear who shot him. He said to whoever attacked him: “Such tactics cannot scare me.” The attack drew condemnation from journalists, prompting Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad to condemn the shooting and order an investigation. Although Pakistan’s government insists it supports freedom of speech, journalists and press freedom advocates often accuse Pakistan’s military and its agencies of harassing and attacking journalists.