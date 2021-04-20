Democrats introduce bill to repeal hybrid and electric vehicle fees

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new bill introduced by Democratic state lawmakers aims to further incentivize investment in energy-efficient vehicles.

On Tuesday, State Sen. Chris Larson (D-Milwaukee) and State Rep. Lee Snodgrass (D-Appleton) announced legislation to end Wisconsin’s hybrid and electric vehicle surcharges.

The bill would end the $100 and $75 fees applied to annual vehicle registrations for the roughly 81,000 electric and gas-electric hybrid vehicles on Wisconsin roads. To offset the fiscal cost of this change, a fee of $5 per year would be assessed on registrations for vehicles weighing at least 3,000 pounds.

Registration fees for the three-fourths of vehicles which fall below this weight would remain unchanged.

“With the impacts of global climate change we should be doing everything we can to incentivize, not discourage Wisconsinites to make green decisions in their purchasing. By lifting the punitive fee on those who choose to own a hybrid or electric vehicle, we are taking a small step towards encouraging green consumerism regarding vehicle purchases and use in Wisconsin,” said Rep. Snodgrass



According to DMV vehicle registration data from calendar year 2019, the hybrid and electric vehicle fees account for $6.21 million in revenue. Using figures from that same year, the proposed $5 vehicle weight surcharge would have generated $7.16 million.