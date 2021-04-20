DiCaprio, Fonda urge US not to sign climate deal with Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Dozens of celebrities including actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Jane Fonda and Joaquin Phoenix are calling on U.S. President Joe Biden to refrain from signing any environmental agreement with his Brazilian counterpart, Jair Bolsonaro. The open letter signed Tuesday by the actors comes just days Bolsonaro joins dozens of other foreign leaders at a U.S.-led summit to tackle the climate crisis. The U.S. and Brazil have been holding bilateral talks since February, and Bolsonaro’s environment minister has been outspoken about his desire for U.S. financial support for Amazon preservation. But since taking office, Bolsonaro has sided with powerful agribusiness interests, attacked environmental activists and aligned foreign policy with former President Donald Trump.