Evers announces $175 million for COVID-19 tests in schools

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced $175 million in additional funds for COVID-19 tests in schools Tuesday, as schools across the state start to welcome back more students.

According to a news release from the DHS, they will work with the Department of Public Instruction to develop a statewide testing program in line with CDC recommendations.

"We know this pandemic has been tough on students, educators, and staff and administration alike," Evers said. "Expanding access to testing is one tool we can use to help decrease disruption in classrooms across the state."

The intent of the funding is to help schools reopen during the coronavirus pandemic and administer more tests to underserved populations.

The DHS is currently waiting on the results of a statewide survey sent out to school districts in order to properly build a testing plan based on need.

“Testing has been, and will continue to be, a critical part of Wisconsin’s COVID-19 response,” DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said in the release. “This funding will allow us to implement a COVID-19 testing program for schools that supports the safety and wellbeing of teachers, staff members, and students throughout the state.”