Former Oregon U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Furse dies at age 84

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Elizabeth Furse, who represented northwestern Oregon in Congress for three terms in the 1990s, has died. Her husband John Platt says she suffered from complications after she fell. Furse was 84 and died on Sunday. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Furse championed Native American rights and helped five Oregon tribes regain federal recognition. She also worked to advance the rights of women, children and farm workers and advocated for peace and nuclear disarmament. The Democrat was elected in 1992 to the U.S. House representing Oregon’s 1st District without ever having held elected office. She was later the founding director of Portland State University’s Institute for Tribal Government.