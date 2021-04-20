France urges rebuke for Syria over chemical weapons use

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A group of 46 nations is calling on members of the global chemical weapons watchdog to rebuke Syria for using toxic gas and nerve agents in the country’s decade-long civil war. France’s ambassador to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons proposed stripping Syria of its voting rights at the annual meeting of the organization’s member states. The proposal is expected to be put to a vote Wednesday morning. Syria denies using chemical weapons and has called the move a propaganda tool. The United States, Britain, Canada and Australia are among the nations supporting the proposal. The French ambassador said Tuesday, “We owe this to the Syrian people.”