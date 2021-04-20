Groups plant coral fragments at reefs off Florida Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Federal officials and environmental groups have begun to plant more than 60,000 fragments of nursery-raised coral at reefs located off the Florida Keys. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Tuesday that workers have started the three-year project at Eastern Dry Rocks Sanctuary Preservation Area near Key West. Officials say Eastern Dry Rocks contains a concentration of bank reef habitats that are ecologically and economically important to the Florida Keys. Distinct genetic strains of elkhorn and staghorn corals are being transplanted across more than 9 acres. The work is being funded by a $5 million grant.