Health officials call for increased vigilance in protecting kids from coronavirus

MADISON (WKOW) -- State health officials report a continued increase in childhood coronavirus cases.

Over the past five weeks, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services recorded a 56% increase in positive tests in kids.

Statistics show Wisconsin is now seeing more COVID-19 cases in kids than in any other age group.

Since kids under 16 cannot be vaccinated, doctors said the best way to protect them is to keep wearing masks and keep a physical distance, no matter how tired people may be of it.

"I understand that people are fatigued, but you know, children are our most precious resource," said Dr. Ellen Wald, the chair of the pediatrics department at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. "We have a responsibility of collective responsibility to protect those children all of us."

According to UW Health, there are 470 coronavirus outbreaks linked to educational settings that are under investigation in Wisconsin.