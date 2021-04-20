‘I have an 8-year-old mind’: Suspected shooter at Madison’s men’s shelter claims mental health problems

MADISON (WKOW) - The man charged with shooting another man at Madison's men's homeless shelter and threatening others claimed Tuesday he has mental health issues and did not intend to shoot.

"I have mental problems. I have an 8-year-old('s) mind," Ronald Stephens, 23, blurted out from the Dane County Jail during his initial, court appearance on a charge of attempted, first-degree intentional homicide.

"This was not intentional, was not my weapon. I found the weapon," Stephens said.



"Everyone has weapons, they don't get patted down," Stephens maintained about security at the shelter.

But according to a criminal complaint, a man taunted Stephens about Stephens carrying a gun, and Stephens shot the man three times, including at least once as the victim lay on the ground. The complaint states Stephens also threatened to shoot additional people if they challenged him.



Authorities say Stephens slipped away from the shelter but surrendered to authorities in Milwaukee days later. Assistant Dane County District Attorney Rachel Kibbe says Stephens' hands were broken at time of his surrender.

Klibbe says Stephens maintained the injuries came from Stephens smashing his hands into concrete to feel pain, instead of feeling "nothing."

Since his surrender, Stephens has spent time in both the jail and at the Winnebago Mental Health Center.

Court Commissioner Brian Asmus ordered a competency examination for Stephens to determine if Stephens's mental state allows him to understand the court proceedings against him and assist in his own defense.



Asmus set bail for Stephens at $50,000.

Authorities say the victim of the gunshots survived but has two bullets still inside him, as doctors monitor his condition.

After the shooting, shelter officials instituted additional security procedures, including metal detection screening.