Jury reaches verdict in trial of Derek Chauvin

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WKOW) -- The jury in the trial of Derek Chauvin has reached a verdict.

The Associated Press reported that the just had finished deliberating Tuesday afternoon.

The jury began their deliberations in sequestration Monday evening.

The judge in the case is planning to read the verdict at 3:30 p.m.

Floyd died last May after Chauvin, a white officer, pinned his knee on the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for about 9 1/2 minutes in a case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.

The jury deliberated over parts of two days in a city on edge against another outbreak of unrest.

We will stream the verdict live on our Facebook page.