Longhorns a huge roadblock for Badger volleyball

OMAHA (WKOW) -- After narrowly escaping an upset bid by an excellent Florida team, Wisconsin's road to a first national title doesn't get any easier in the national semifinals.

The top-ranked Badgers will square off with fourth overall seed Texas Thursday night, in a bid to reach their second straight national championship match.

Texas had a much easier time than Wisconsin with their regional final match Monday, overwhelming Nebraska in four sets. As ever, Texas' offense was propelled by their two exceptional talents at outside hitter in junior Logan Eggleston and sophomore Skylar Fields.

Eggleston, the Big 12 player of the year, packs a monster right arm on the left side. She averages a ludicrous 4.57 kills per set while posting a .323 hitting percentage. Against Nebraska, she contributed 18 kills on 53 attempts, good for .226 hitting percentage.

Her compatriot on the left pin, Fields, terminated 18 kills on only 27 swings against Nebraska. While not shouldering quite as much of the offensive load as Eggleston, Fields averages 3.18 kills per set herself.

Fields, along with middle blockers Asjia O'Neal and Brionne Butler and setter Jhenna Gabriel, joined Eggleston on the all-Big 12 first team.

Butler and O'Neal will carry much of the responsibility for slowing down the Wisconsin attack, looking to follow in Florida's footsteps. The Badgers hit a season-low .153 against the Gators, roughly half of their season average.