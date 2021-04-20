Los Angeles County advances return of Black couple’s land

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County leaders have taken first steps toward returning prime beachfront property to descendants of a Black couple who built a resort for African Americans but had it taken away by local officials a century ago. The Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to have the county CEO report back in 60 days on how the property can be returned and to sponsor state legislation to enable a transfer. The former Bruce’s Beach in the city of Manhattan Beach is currently occupied by a county lifeguard building. Willa and Charles Bruce bought the land in 1912 and built the first West Coast resort for Black people despite racist harassment. The city seized the land through eminent domain in the 1920s.