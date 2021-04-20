Madison College holds Indigenous Education Week

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison College is celebrating the traditions of Indigenous peoples with Indigenous Education Week.

The week of events includes everything from a beautiful Native American dance performance to insightful discussions about native language and food.

"Having a week like this is our chance to provide opportunities to let the campus community get to know us raise awareness of the context of indigenous lives and bring people together," said Nicole Soulier, Co-adviser for the Native American Student Association.

The virtual event is being held in place of the college's annual Pow Wow.

On Monday, Laura Red Eagle discussed the importance of Indigenous language revitalization and how she came to teach the Ho Chunk language. On Tuesday, the College hosted a performance by the Native Pride Dance Troupe - featuring two-time world champion dancer Larry Yazzie.

The rest of the week's events are listed below:

Wednesday, April 21

3 - 4:30 p.m.

Join the Native American Student Association for a conversation on the central role of food sovereignty in local Indigenous communities. This discussion will explore Indigenous foods. Join Event

Thursday, April 22

3 - 4 p.m.

Discussion with Isanti Dakota film producer, playwright, actor, and comedian Dallas Goldtooth. Join Event