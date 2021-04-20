Skip to Content

Malaysian opposition urges king to end coronavirus emergency

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian opposition lawmakers, led by former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, have submitted a petition to the palace seeking an end to a coronavirus emergency so Parliament can resume. The country’s king approved Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s plan for an emergency in early January to curb the virus, but critics say it is a political ruse to help the embattled leader stay in power. The emergency entails a suspension of Parliament until Aug. 1. Mahathir says the emergency is “about a weak government wanting to stay in power.” Muhyiddin’s government has a razor-thin majority in Parliament but support for his leadership can’t be tested with parliament suspended. Malaysia’s virus cases have more than doubled to 377,000 since January.

