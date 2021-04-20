Milwaukee Tool set to expand its operations in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A tool manufacturing company will invest $60 million to expand in Mississippi and is pledging to create 1,200 new jobs. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves made the announcement Tuesday. Milwaukee Tool will build an accessories manufacturing facility in Grenada County, with plans to open by late 2022. The company plans to hire 800 people there and 400 at its existing locations Mississippi. Milwaukee Tool is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin. It has manufacturing, distribution and operations sites in the Mississippi cities of Greenwood, Jackson and Olive Branch.