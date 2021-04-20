Mount Horeb High School to run vaccine clinic for older students

MOUNT HOREB (WKOW) -- After securing a small shipment of the Pfizer vaccine, Mount Horeb High School will hold a vaccine clinic for older students.

According to a Facebook post from the district, the clinic will be April 23 at 3:00 p.m., for MHHS students age 16 and older. Anyone who signs up will be required to commit to an appointment for the second dose, likely on May 14.

Organizers expect slots to fill up quickly; any interested students can sign up for a vaccine appointment here.