Reports to Child Protective Services decrease during the pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- The pandemic has taken a toll on Child Protective Services in Wisconsin.

When things shut down in 2020, children were ripped away from their teachers and other community members who would notice if there was a problem at home.

Because of that, children could have been left in unsafe situations and no one would know about it.

"There was a decrease in overall removals of about 20 percent over that same time frame. So that's about 1000, fewer children removed in 2020, than 2019," said Wendy Henderson, child welfare director with the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families.

