Several grades in Madison schools returning Tuesday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Multiple grade levels resumed in-person instruction in Madison Tuesday, bringing MMSD closer to a return to normalcy.

According to the district website, students in grades four and five moved to four days a week of in-person instruction, while grades six, nine and 12 started two days a week at school.

The move is part of the district's phased reopening plan that is gradually bringing students back into the classroom amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Grades seven, eight, 10 and 11 are still fully virtual until April 27.