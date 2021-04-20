Spain dismantles Chinese gang selling cannabis across Europe

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Police in Spain say they have dismantled one of the largest criminal gangs growing cannabis in the country and trafficking it across Europe. A joint statement Tuesday from the national and Catalan regional police bodies says at least 65 people, most of them Chinese nationals, have been arrested in several Spanish cities, Portugal and the Netherlands. The gang was known as “Bang of Fujian,” in reference to the eastern Chinese province, and operated mainly from its base in Barcelona. The group made over 700 shipments of marijuana parcels to France, Portugal, the Netherlands, Germany, Romania and Britain, among other countries.