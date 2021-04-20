Spring turkey hunt opens Wednesday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin’s spring turkey hunt begins Wednesday, and officials say it's more popular than ever.

DNR Assistant Upland Wildlife Ecologist Alaina Gerrits tells WBAY unlike other types of hunting, turkey hunting is bucking trends.

“Turkey hunting has become one of the more steady sports that we’ve seen, we’ve seen pretty much consistent declines in small game hunters and deer hunters, but turkey hunting has remained a little more stable,” said Gerrits.

Gerrits says she believes the reason behind the trend is that turkey hunting is a more active experience.

“You’re calling turkeys and you’re working birds and using decoys, and moving around, it’s a more exciting way to recruit new people,” Gerrits continued.

Last spring, more than 130,000 people applied for the spring hunt, and another 90,000 bonus permits were sold.