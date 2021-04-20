Suicide bombing in Afghan capital as peace meeting delayed

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A suicide bombing in the Afghan capital injured four people after the delay of a conference at which it had been hoped Afghanistan’s warring sides would reach a peace pact to end decades of war. Turkey says the conference will be postponed until after Ramadan and the Eid-al-Fitr holiday. The interior ministry said civilians and security personnel were among the wounded. The attack was the first in weeks in the capital, even as targeted killings had escalated and Afghanistan’s security personnel have come under relentless attacks by Taliban insurgents. Residents fear the attack could be a harbinger of what’s to come as the U.S. and NATO prepare to begin their final withdrawal from Afghanistan.