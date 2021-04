Ted Nugent, who once dismissed COVID-19, sickened by virus

Rocker Ted Nugent is revealing he was in agony after testing positive for coronavirus — months after he said the virus was “not a real pandemic.”

In the video shot at his Michigan ranch, the “Cat Scratch Fever” singer repeatedly uses racist slurs to refer to COVID-19 and reiterates his previous stance that he wouldn’t be getting the vaccine because he claims wrongly that “nobody knows what’s in it.”

Nugent, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, previously called the pandemic a scam and has railed against public health restrictions.

After contracting the virus, he says: “I thought I was dying.”