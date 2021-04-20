Turkey summons Swedish envoy over contacts with Syrian Kurds

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish Foreign Ministry official says Sweden’s ambassador has been summoned to protest Swedish government officials’ contacts with Syrian Kurdish groups that Ankara classifies as terror organizations. The official said Turkey “strongly condemned” a recent video conference that Sweden’s defense minister had with the leaders of the Syrian Democratic Forces and of the group’s political arm. The Turkish officials also protested similar contact by Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde. The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces is mostly made up of Syrian Kurdish fighters linked to the banned Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK, which since 1984 has led an insurgency in Turkey. ,